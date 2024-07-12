Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the June 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Fresh2 Group Stock Performance
Shares of FRES traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.96. 66,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,483. Fresh2 Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.
About Fresh2 Group
