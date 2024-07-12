Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at TD Cowen

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $25.50 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,008,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,943 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada raised its position in Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

