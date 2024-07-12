Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Forte Biosciences from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.09. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,031,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences makes up about 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.59% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

