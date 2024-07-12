Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Fluence Energy’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,030,000 after acquiring an additional 98,541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

