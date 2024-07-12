First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 80.4% in June

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEMS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,587. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a market cap of $343.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 547,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 277,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 69,636 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 236,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.