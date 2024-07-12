First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 80.4% in June

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FEMS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,587. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a market cap of $343.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $42.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
