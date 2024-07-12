First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

First of Long Island Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of FLIC opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $246.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.69. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at $3,522,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 205,741 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.



