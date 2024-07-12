First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 4,078 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.30. 12,285,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,378,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.46.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

