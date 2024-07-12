First Long Island Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.50. 1,818,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,481. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.83 and its 200-day moving average is $389.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.