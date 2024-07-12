Financial Council LLC Sells 386 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Financial Council LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Financial Council LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 239,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,965,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

