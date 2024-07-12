Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $3 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Financial Connections Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,009,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 269,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,653. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

