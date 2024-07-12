Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires 1,205 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSU. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.62. 29,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,622. The company has a market capitalization of $993.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

