Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 11,438.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7,199.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 179,341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,958,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 64,574 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.