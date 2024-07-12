FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Down 72.6% in June

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FAT Brands stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 30,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.37%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

