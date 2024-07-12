Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 238184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.08).
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.97. The company has a market cap of £66.60 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.59.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
