Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,120,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,358 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

