Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,849,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $446.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

