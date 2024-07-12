Evolution Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819,689 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IJH traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.81. 10,369,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,651. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.