EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 455,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 383,944 shares.The stock last traded at $31.09 and had previously closed at $29.61.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

EVERTEC Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,964,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,827 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

