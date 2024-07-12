EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EVTC opened at $32.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 49,115 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,626,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

