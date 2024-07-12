Evercore ISI Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $660.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $660.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $596.00.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $575.27 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $574.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

