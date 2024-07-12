EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Up 5.5%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 2,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 54,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get EVE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVE

EVE Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $932.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.