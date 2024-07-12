Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Ergo has a total market cap of $68.17 million and $474,740.31 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,599.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.00626237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00119902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.33 or 0.00276620 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040580 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,346,148 coins and its circulating supply is 76,347,300 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

