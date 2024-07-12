ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0526 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $59.32 million and $542.34 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

