EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.95. 2,021,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,570. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.