Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 529,140 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,140 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $29,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,692 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

