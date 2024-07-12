Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,837 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 434,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,939. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

