Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 27,757 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,590. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

