Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after buying an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,154 shares of company stock worth $33,638,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.48. 3,159,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,989. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $102.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

