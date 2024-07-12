Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,870 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.9 %

SNPS traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $614.05. 505,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $584.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

