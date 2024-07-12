Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $144.11. 580,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,783. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

