Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Arista Networks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,536. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $376.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.47 and its 200 day moving average is $287.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

