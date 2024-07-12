Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $7.52 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

VIS traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.35. The company had a trading volume of 40,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,433. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.39. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

