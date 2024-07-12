Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.67. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $105.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

