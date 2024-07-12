Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 364,890 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,467,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $228,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $3,853,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,250,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,331,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,465. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

