Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 294 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $181.45. 1,477,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,786. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.55. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.34 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of -288.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,645,810.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,183,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,682 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,951. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.35.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

