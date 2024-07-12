Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 23,535 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

GOOG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.78. 14,422,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,708,404. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,488 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,405. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.