Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,948,478 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948,478 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $334,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,522.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 112,641 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,899,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVW stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,599. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

