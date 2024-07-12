Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 7,717 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 627,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

