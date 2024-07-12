Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the June 15th total of 268,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Enveric Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 135,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Equities analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

