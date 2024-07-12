Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Up 223.9% in June

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 223.9% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Entain Stock Performance

Entain stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 125,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,368. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Entain has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

