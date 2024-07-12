Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of EDR opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $552,256.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

