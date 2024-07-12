Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 655 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in eBay by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in eBay by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. 3,892,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,049. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

