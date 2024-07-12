Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.89. 2,129,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,221. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

