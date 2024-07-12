Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $28.92. 28,153,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,009,582. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of -484.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

