Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,703,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,388,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,612,000 after purchasing an additional 298,846 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equifax by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,949,000 after buying an additional 206,037 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.97. 634,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.51 and a 200-day moving average of $246.29. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.47.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

