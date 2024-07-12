Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ELD. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.48.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.70.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$134,270.80. In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total transaction of C$251,733.52. Also, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$134,270.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,292 shares of company stock worth $6,057,269. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.