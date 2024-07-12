EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EchoStar by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,167 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,892,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,679,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth approximately $21,375,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth $10,507,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATS stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

