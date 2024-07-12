Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

