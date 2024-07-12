Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) vs. T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Financial Analysis

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) and Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for T Stamp and Duolingo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 0 0 N/A Duolingo 1 3 7 0 2.55

Duolingo has a consensus target price of $246.70, indicating a potential upside of 28.11%. Given Duolingo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duolingo is more favorable than T Stamp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $4.56 million 1.01 -$7.64 million ($0.94) -0.46 Duolingo $531.11 million 15.63 $16.07 million $0.97 198.53

This table compares T Stamp and Duolingo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Duolingo has higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp. T Stamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duolingo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of T Stamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Duolingo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares T Stamp and Duolingo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp -166.15% -236.03% -102.67% Duolingo 7.82% 7.08% 4.89%

Volatility and Risk

T Stamp has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duolingo has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duolingo beats T Stamp on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. It uses the Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token technology combined with a data architecture that can use one or multiple sources of biometric or other identifying data. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, age estimation, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam. Duolingo, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

