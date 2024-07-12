Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 325.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $85.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 43.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Dundee has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.04.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

